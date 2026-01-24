Police Clash with Blogger over Viral Schoolboy Accident Claim

A police officer’s involvement in a horrific crash in Akwa Ibom State has sparked a heated dispute between the local authorities and a vocal online community, with a schoolboy fighting for his life in the hospital and a blogger facing arrest for spreading what police call “fake news.”

The incident began when a report surfaced on social media claiming that a police officer had thrown an object at a moving motorcycle, causing a crash that injured a schoolboy. The narrative quickly gained traction, mirroring the public outrage seen during the #EndSARS movement against police brutality in Nigeria. However, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command wasted no time in debunking the allegation, calling it “false and misleading.”

The Police Version

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Timfon John stated that initial investigations revealed a tragic road traffic accident, not police involvement. According to the police, the cyclist, identified as Akaninyene Noah, was riding against traffic rules when he collided with another motorcycle carrying two schoolchildren. The police insist there was no officer involvement in the crash.

In an effort to combat what they term “misinformation,” the police arrested Imoh Emmanuel, a blogger accused of spreading the false report. Emmanuel now faces charges for disseminating information that they say could incite public unrest.

Public Doubts and Family Allegations

Despite the police’s official account, the family of the injured schoolboy has disputed the version of events, maintaining that a police action—whether direct or indirect—triggered the crash. The boy remains hospitalized, his condition sparking public concern and fueling the growing divide between the authorities and the people.

For many, the incident is more than just a traffic accident. It has brought to light the deep mistrust that lingers between citizens and law enforcement in Akwa Ibom. The arrest of the blogger has only intensified concerns over freedom of speech and the criminalization of dissent in the digital age. The case now stands as a critical test of police accountability and the role of social media in shaping public narratives.