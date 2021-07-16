Police claim that the graffiti on the Marcus Rashford artwork is not racist.

The defacing of a Marcus Rashford mural is not being treated as a racial offense, according to police.

Not shortly after Rashford missed a penalty in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, the artwork was painted with nasty graffiti.

It was initially reported as racially aggravated to cops.

“While the content of the graffiti is not considered to be of a racial nature, officers are keeping an open mind as to the reason behind defacing the artwork,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

Messages such as “F— Sancho,” “S—,” and “b——” were written next to the name “Saka” on the mural.

The painting in Manchester’s Withington neighborhood has subsequently been transformed into a monument to Rashford, with messages of support and flags placed not only for him but also for his England teammates.

Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, along with Rashford, both missed penalties, and the three players were subjected to horrible racist abuse on social media following the game.

“The comments I’ve got today have been positively incredible, and seeing the response in Withington has me on the point of tears,” Rashford wrote on Twitter.

“The communities that have always embraced me continue to support me. Marcus Rashford, a black man from Withington and Wythenshawe in South Manchester, is 23 years old.

“I have that if I don’t have anything else. Thank you for your thoughtful messages. I’ll come back, and I’ll be better. We’ll come back, and we’ll be better.”

Investigators are looking into “many lines of inquiry,” including CCTV and forensic evidence from the spray paint used, with conclusions expected in the following weeks.

So far, no arrests have been made.

“On Monday morning, when we saw the damage done to the mural in Withington, we were all appalled,” Superintendent Richard Timson, district commander for GMP’s City of Manchester division, said. “We stand with the rest of the community, whose solidarity against this vile abuse has really shown the best of our city ever since.”

“We believe the perpetrator knows who they are, and we believe there will be others who suspect their identity as well.” The summary comes to a close.