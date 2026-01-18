Police Chief Retires Amid Maccabi Fans Ban Scandal

West Midlands Police Chief Resigns Following Disputed Decision on Football Fan Ban

On January 16, 2026, Chief Constable Craig Guildford of West Midlands Police announced his immediate resignation, bringing a controversial episode to a close. The decision to bar Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans from attending a Europa League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham in November 2025 had sparked widespread political and public backlash, culminating in Guildford’s retirement amidst mounting pressure.

The ban, which followed intelligence warnings about potential violence, became a flashpoint when flaws in the police’s risk assessment process were exposed. An internal review found that the intelligence report on which the ban was based contained several critical inaccuracies. Most notably, the report falsely cited a match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and West Ham United—an event that never occurred—attributed to an error made by the Microsoft Copilot AI tool. This “AI hallucination,” as it was labeled by a policing watchdog, became a symbol of the mistakes that led to the decision.

The Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, publicly criticized Guildford’s leadership on January 14, 2026, claiming a lack of confidence in his ability to handle the situation. Although Mahmood could not dismiss Guildford under current regulations, the pressure from political figures intensified the call for accountability. However, Simon Foster, the Police and Crime Commissioner for West Midlands, chose not to sack Guildford, opting instead to wait for the findings of an official parliamentary report. Guildford’s resignation on January 16 followed, with Foster praising his contributions to policing in the region.

Not everyone was pleased with the outcome. Advocacy groups, including the Campaign Against Antisemitism, criticized Foster for failing to take decisive action. Political opponents from the Conservative and Reform UK parties also echoed the call for his resignation, accusing the force of undermining public trust. Meanwhile, supporters of Guildford defended his actions, citing his integrity and commitment to public safety. Independent MP Ayoub Khan argued that Guildford had been unfairly scapegoated for making tough but necessary decisions under pressure.

The controversy centered on whether the ban was a legitimate safety measure or the result of flawed intelligence and potentially biased assessments. While the review cleared the police of any antisemitic intent, it pointed out imbalances in the data considered. The intelligence had been based on reports from Dutch authorities, which described Maccabi fans as “experienced fighters” with violent tendencies. Critics, however, argued that the West Midlands Police response was disproportionate, with some questioning the authenticity of the consultation with the Jewish community, which had been falsely claimed by the force.

Despite the serious concerns raised by the flawed intelligence, Guildford maintained that the decision was made with the best intentions for public safety, dismissing accusations of political influence or prejudice. He left office without offering an apology for the distress caused by the ban or the misleading statements regarding the consultations.

As the dust settled, Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green was appointed as Acting Chief Constable, with Jen Mattinson stepping into the role of Acting Deputy Chief Constable. Green expressed pride in the improvements made by the force, including its swift exit from “Special Measures” in 2025. However, the new leadership faces the task of restoring public confidence and ensuring better practices in the future.

Guildford’s departure marks the end of a tumultuous chapter for West Midlands Police, but the broader questions about the use of modern intelligence tools and balancing public safety with civil liberties remain unresolved.