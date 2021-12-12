Police charge a gymnastics coach with sexually abusing a young child.

In Texas, a guy who has been teaching gymnastics for decades has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a small child.

The Dallas Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit, with the help of the US Marshal Violent Criminal Task Force, arrested Edouard Iarov, 69, of Dallas, and booked him into jail Friday afternoon, according to Dallas News.

Iarov, a Kazakhstan native, was charged with one count of ongoing sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 14, a crime in the first degree.

The gymnastics coach is currently being held at Dallas’ North Tower Jail, where his bond has been set at $200,000. It was unclear whether he was represented by a lawyer.

As of this writing, no more information concerning his arrest has been released. It was unclear whether the charge was made against a member of Iarov’s gym.

The 69-year-old has taught gymnastics all around the world for more than 40 years. In 2012, he purchased a gym in Far North Dallas and renamed it Iarov Elite Gymnastics.

Iarov is on USA Gymnastics’ (USAG) list of suspended and restricted persons pending resolution, according to the website. He’s also not allowed to have unsupervised contact with youngsters in any USAG facilities or activities.

It’s unknown when Iarov was added to the list or how the organization came to have him on it.

The Crimes Against Children Unit of the Dallas Police Department is now asking for the public’s help in identifying any more potential victims linked to Iarov’s arrest.

Detective Dwayne Cooper can be reached at 214-275-1329 or [email protected] for any victims or anyone with information on any victims.

The investigation is still underway.

The arrest comes just days after Simone Biles demanded that USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) accept responsibility for their roles in the Larry Nassar abuse crisis.

More than 100 women have accused the former doctor of sexual abuse, including the 24-year-old gymnast.

“I really do believe it had an effect,” she told Time earlier this month of openly revealing the abuse in recent years. “It’s a lot to ask of a single individual. I believe the blame should be placed on them rather than on us. This [suffering]should be felt by them, not by me.” Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in 2018 for sexually abusing over 150 women and girls while working at. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.