Police capture a 9-foot alligator attempting to enter a community pool.

The moment police in a North Carolina town photographed a nine-foot alligator attempting to enter a community pool was shared on social media, and the image has received a lot of laughs.

On October 15, the Sunset Beach Police Department in Brunswick County was dispatched to Oyster Bay Drive after homeowners complained of a huge alligator wandering around the neighborhood.

The alligator had also attempted to enter the community pool, according to SBPD social media posts. Officers arrive on the scene to find that the alligator had even broken through the reservation office’s porch lattice.

Officers trapped the alligator with a lasso-like device and transferred it to a nearby pond for the safety of the people.

SBPD posted a photo of the alligator being apprehended on Facebook Wednesday, October 21, and it quickly drew a lot of attention from people who were amused. Five officers were seen escorting the alligator, three of them were holding the lassoed animal’s rope.

According to the SBPD website, the department only employs 15 officers, which means that one-third of the cops were needed to deal with the alligator.

One Facebook user said, “Best social distancing pet to own.”

Another joked, “Did he get charged with breaking and entering?”

Although it took five people to properly trap and relocate this alligator, a Florida homeowner caught and relocated an alligator from his front yard on his own last month.

Eugene Bozzi, according to The Washington Newsday, became famous online after using nothing but his wits to catch an alligator inside a trash bin. Bozzi approached the animal with a bin tipped sideways and the lid open in the video. The lizard backed away at first, hissing at Bozzi, but ultimately ran into the wall.

During the ruckus, Bozzi flipped the bin’s lid, knocking the alligator’s head and prompting it to walk inside the bin. The brave man simply put the bin back upright, to the delight of bystanders.

Bozzi captioned the video he posted to Instagram, “I got kids to protect.” Many people on the internet have pointed out that the man carried out the entire heist while wearing Adidas slides.

A North Carolina resident was also arrested earlier this year. This is a condensed version of the information.