Police Canine Annie apprehends a man who brandished a weapon towards officers.

According to police, an aggressive individual who had injured a family member and was threatening officers with violence and firearms was surrounded by Police Dog Annie this morning (Wednesday).

The incident was detailed in a tweet posted at 2.45 a.m. by Mersey Police Dogs (@MerPolDogs).

It said: “A guy had assaulted a family member overnight and was threatening cops with violence and weapons when police arrived. He didn’t fancy his chances with PD Annie, who quickly apprehended the violent male while ensuring the safety of all of her human coworkers. You’re a good girl!” PD Annie received replies from a number of congratulatory posters in response to the tweet, all of whom were major fans of her night’s work.

“Great Job, PD Annie,” Omi exclaimed to one of them.

“A tremendous well done Annie, terrific,” Sharon Lewington remarked.

Meanwhile, Brian Wake said, “Well done, PD Annie.”

The finest came from HarriJES, who tweeted, “You go PD Annie,” along with a GIF showing a dog sitting on a sofa with one paw on a pack of cheese puffs and the other on the TV remote control.