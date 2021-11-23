Police called migrants “animals,” according to a refugee, and stole money during an attempted EU crossing.

One Afghani refugee has spoken out about how migrants are treated at the Croatian-Bosnian border.

Migrant and former futsal referee Ibrahim Rasool highlighted the mistreatment of fellow migrants by Croatian police and the European Union in an interview with the Associated Press. He detailed how pregnant women and families’ appeals for protection were ignored, culminating in the deportation of several refugees to Bosnia. He also supplied a video of officers demeaning and degrading migrants, calling them “animals” and “filthy humans,” among other things. “Police didn’t (pay) attention to youngsters, pregnant women, women, or anyone,” Rasool claimed. “They point a gun at us and say, “Don’t move.” Stop. ‘We’re cops.'” Rasool worked as a futsal referee in Afghanistan before fleeing the country as tensions between the country’s football associations grew. He played soccer with youngsters and adults in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Meanwhile, he has attempted numerous times to enter Croatia in quest of a better life.

He told the Associated Press, “I want to keep my work, I want to get back to my normal life.” “It makes no difference which country.” At the Croatian border, however, he has been subjected to assault and humiliation. Rasool claimed that border officers confiscated all of his money and that he was mocked before being deported.

He stated, “They stole from refugees.” “They believe we are animals rather than humans.” Rasool slammed the treatment of fellow refugees as well as the EU’s ostensible endorsement of Croatia’s refugee policy. He claimed that if European countries continue to remain silent about human rights violations, they will be no better than the Taliban.

Requests for comment from Croatian police have gone unanswered. They have, however, been accused of abusing migrants on several occasions.

Women and little children were seen cowering inside a caged moving van in the footage given by Rasool. In the wooded footage, guys are seen carrying a pregnant woman wrapped in a blanket. Neither video could be verified independently.

In a 2017 pushback case in which a 6-year-old Afghan child was killed by a train, the European Court of Human Rights decided against Croatia last week.

Although Croatian authorities were forced to suspend three special police officers last month after they were seen on camera assaulting migrants with batons while forcibly deporting them. This is a condensed version of the information.