Police Brutality in Nandi Hills: Officers Still Free Despite Public Outcry

The brutal assault of young men by police officers in Nandi Hills has sparked public outrage, raising serious questions about the justice system’s handling of police misconduct. The incident, captured on video, shows officers from the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) violently beating civilians at an entertainment joint for allegedly breaking curfew hours. Despite clear evidence and widespread condemnation, the officers involved have yet to face arrest or disciplinary action, prompting concerns over a deeper culture of impunity within the National Police Service.

Rogue Officers Remain on Duty

On January 10, 2026, officers believed to be from the RDU stormed a bar in Nandi Hills, indiscriminately beating patrons who were playing pool after 11 PM. The footage, now circulating on social media, shows the officers using batons to strike unarmed civilians in what many have described as a blatant abuse of power. Shockingly, more than a week later, those responsible have not been detained or removed from duty.

Despite promises from Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen that action would be taken, including arrests and dismissals, the delay in any tangible response has led to accusations of a cover-up. Observers have pointed out that had the roles been reversed, and civilians were filmed attacking a police officer, swift and severe punishment would have been ensured. Instead, the perpetrators continue to serve without consequence, suggesting systemic protection for rogue officers.

Both the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) have launched investigations into the incident. However, such probes have often ended in little more than bureaucratic stalling, allowing the public’s outrage to dissipate over time, only for the accused officers to be quietly reassigned to other areas.

Questioning the Use of Force

The Rapid Deployment Unit, intended for high-risk operations, was clearly misused in this instance. The decision to deploy combat-trained officers to enforce curfew regulations at a local bar is being criticized as an overreach of state power. Experts argue that this militarization of routine police duties not only jeopardizes the safety of civilians but also undermines trust in law enforcement.

Murkomen, who has vowed to tackle police excesses, faces his first major test. His predecessor failed to curb similar abuses, and if these officers are not held accountable, it will signal to the public that little has changed within the National Police Service.

While investigations continue, the public is demanding more than just promises of reform. Immediate action, including the suspension and prosecution of those directly responsible, is needed to restore confidence in the police force. Until then, the streets of Nandi Hills—and the entire country—remain under the shadow of unchecked police brutality.