Police believe a woman was attacked and killed in her backyard by her own dogs.

Police in Houston are looking into whether a woman was killed by her own dogs after they got into a battle with her neighbor’s dogs.

On November 19, police were dispatched to the woman’s Houston house after receiving a report of a deceased individual. Officers discovered the woman, Tiffany Frangione, 48, in her backyard with puncture wounds to her neck when they arrived.

According to the Houston Police Department’s preliminary investigation, Frangione let her dogs out into her backyard on Friday, where they battled with the neighbor’s dogs over a fence. Frangione may have attempted to intervene in the dogfight and been attacked by her own dogs, according to police.

In a statement, police said they were awaiting autopsy results. According to the Houston Chronicle, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined that her death was unintentional and that the cause was “blunt force trauma of the neck with piercing injuries and mechanical hypoxia.”

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Science was contacted by the Washington Newsday for comment.

Frangione’s spouse surrendered the two dogs, a 5-year-old female Alaskan husky mix and a 5-year-old male Cane Corso mix, to the BARC Animal Shelter and Adoption, according to a representative for the shelter. Both of the dogs will be put down.

According to the American Kennel Club, Cane Corsos get along well with little children and other pets. They’re also thought to be “clever” and “trainable,” and are quite affectionate with their families and individuals they know well. The American Kennel Club deemed good breeding and early socialization with people “essential” for these “large guardian dogs.”

The American Kennel Club does not recognize Alaskan huskies as a breed, hence there is no breed profile for the dog. It’s also unknown what other breeds were mixed up with the Alaskan husky.

Call the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 if you have any additional information about the case.

Houston police examined the death of Elaine Richman, a Doberman Pinscher trainer, two years before Frangione was possibly attacked. According to KTRK, Richman was discovered dead in her backyard in 2019 with bite marks on her face and torso.

Her death was judged an accident by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, and Tom was charged. This is a condensed version of the information.