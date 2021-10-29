Police awarded a man £5,000 in damages after he was caught for using a £100 coin in Tesco.

In July 2020, Brett Chamberlain attempted to pay for his gasoline using legal cash at a Tesco garage.

Staff at the supermarket’s Exeter Vale store, however, refused to accept the Royal Mint coin and called the cops, according to Devon Live.

“You can buy the RM coins for roughly £80 online, so when I go to fill up £100 in gas with the currency, I’m earning a little profit on it,” Brett explained.

“So I went to get some diesel and put my £100 coin on the counter, but they wouldn’t take it.”

“They called the cops, who told me I had two options: sign the ‘no means to pay’ agreement or be arrested.”

“I declined to fill out the form because I had legal means to pay,” he stated. I videotaped everything, and the cops eventually apprehended me.” According to the Coinage Act 1971, the £100 coin is legal currency, and Brett thinks he has made a profit of roughly £2,000 by paying for gas with the coins.

“I’m not a coin collector,” he explained, “but it all started a while back when I found a bunch of coins while metal detecting.”

“Admittedly, they were a little tarnished, but they’re all current legal tender coins.”

This isn’t the first time the 52-year-old carpenter has had issues with coinage.

“So I decided to put them to the test by filling them up with fuel,” he continued. Tesco, on the other hand, refused to accept them.

“Anyway, the cops showed there, just like last year, and told me that if I didn’t fill out the form, they’d jail me.”

“That irritated me, so I went away and did some study and discovered that I was correct.” It’s not acceptable for the police to threaten me with arrest for misusing the Queen’s funds.

“The gas stations must accept it; they have no legal right to refuse it and claim that I did not pay.”

“In the end, it was a bit of a test.”

