Police ask the judge not to release a man who has been arrested three times in less than 24 hours.

After being detained three times in 24 hours, a Denver police officer allegedly used an arrest document to beg the judge not to allow a man defendant bail.

According to CBS4, the officer said in the affidavit, “It is my conviction as a Denver police officer that if the defendant is offered bond, he will continue to victimize persons in Denver.”

According to the officer who submitted the affidavit, the individual had a lengthy criminal record in another state, which included a severe assault.

Despite cops’ claims that Avila is unpredictable and disoriented, a judge has twice released him on a personal recognizance bond, requiring him to come for his next court appearance.

On October 25, Avila was detained for the first time when police were called to an apartment building where a resident said Avila had broken through the front door and entered the apartment.

As a result, Avila was arrested and detained, but he was eventually released on a personal recognizance bail, only to be arrested again thirteen hours later after police reacted to a disturbance at the Marriott hotel in Denver. Avila allegedly refused to leave the premises at the time and shouted incomprehensible phrases.

Avila was freed on personal recognizance bond for the third time, but he was detained again nine hours later, according to CBS4. Avila broke into a woman’s apartment for the third time, and she locked herself in the bathroom because she was afraid of Avila.

Avila allegedly pulled an officer 30 feet down a hallway in an attempt to flee the cops.

Due to the way the legal system handles these circumstances, police indicated that cases like Avila’s are typical in Denver.

According to CBS 4, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said, “This is part and parcel of the situation that we continue to see where folks who have been involved in many crimes are being allowed out onto our street without monitoring, without proper help.”

“If our system had been working properly, that victim should never have been traumatized the way they were,” Pazen stated.

According to a CBS4 story, the Denver County Court releases thousands of people charged with felonies, including violent ones, on a daily basis.