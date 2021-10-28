Police Arrested a Woman Who Didn’t Smile or Make Eye Contact With Him; She Was Arrested Violently; She Was Arrested Violently; She Was Arrested Violently; She Was Arrested Violently; She

After assaulting a transgender woman over two years ago and falsifying evidence relating to the encounter, a 61-year-old former police officer in New South Wales, Australia, will serve at least 18 months in prison.

The Canberra Times reported that Mark Follington was sentenced to 30 months in prison in Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, with 18 months of his term being non-paroleable.

Follington was convicted in May of perverting the course of justice, interfering with evidence with the aim to deceive a judicial panel, changing police data, and two counts of common assault.

In May 2019, the then-Senior Constable was allegedly verifying IDs in a pub’s gaming room in Sydney’s Liverpool suburb when he illegally arrested Anya Bradford.

According to 7News.com.au, Follington got suspicious of Bradford because she did not make eye contact or smile and “kept her head down,” which he claimed was “a signal to me that this individual is attempting to conceal from me.”

After being questioned for identification, Bradford instructed Follington to “f—k off,” according to ABC. Follington snatched Bradford’s arm and slammed her head into an ATM, then followed her into a parole office lobby and continued to assault her, according to CCTV footage of the event.

Constable Mark Brown, another cop, is said to have used pepper spray and a taser on Bradford.

Later that day, Follington allegedly lied in a police report, claiming Bradford had assaulted him, but CCTV footage contradicted his account.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Magistrate Michael Crompton said Follington’s falsification of information “strike at the very heart of the criminal justice system,” and that he deserved a term that would prevent others.

Follington’s offenses were made worse by his abuse of his position of trust and authority, according to Crompton.

“There is no evidence of remorse on the evidence before me,” the magistrate stated, referring to Follington’s not guilty pleas.

Follington’s punishment was decided after the judge considered his spotless record and two recent medical reports that indicated he was suffering from anxiety and sadness, and was likely in the early stages of a neurocognitive problem.

Bradford was not in court for the sentencing, but in a victim impact statement, she stated that the assault left her mentally and emotionally damaged. She supposedly has severe memories about the incident on a regular basis and no longer trusts the police.

Bradford was cited as saying, "Every time I see a police officer, I have anxiety and a fight-or-flight response."