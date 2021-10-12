Police Arrest 49-Year-Old In Canine Torture Killing After Dog Is Found Tied To Cement Block Underwater.

In Australia, a man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty in connection with the death of a dog discovered underwater weighed down by a cement block.

Swimmers discovered the 2-year-old Belgian Malinois near Yowie Bay in Sydney on Saturday. The dog was rescued by divers, according to the police, and sent to a veterinarian for evaluation.

Following an initial inquiry, detectives secured a search warrant and detained Shannon Bertus De Waard, 49, in connection with the dog’s death on Monday, according to the Northern Daily Leader.

The man was charged with three counts of torture, beating and killing an animal, aggravated cruelty to an animal, and possessing a controlled substance. During the arrest, authorities allegedly seized more than 117 grams of cannabis. According to The Australian, they also discovered other things that authorities claim are important to the inquiry.

“This is very terrifying. I can’t comprehend the anguish and suffering this sentient thing must be going through “Emma Hurst, MP for Animal Justice, reportedly stated in a statement. “Anyone who harms an animal in an aggressive act of cruelty puts other animals and the community at danger.” The accused’s identity was kept under wraps by the authorities. The reason for the heinous conduct was likewise unknown.

After appearing in Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday, the accused was released on bond and is set to reappear on Nov. 23. Authorities did not say whether the dog belonged to someone or was a stray. An inquiry into the incident is presently underway.

In a case of animal cruelty in August, approximately 100 malnourished dogs were found locked up and several canines dead inside a home in Pennsylvania. The rescue was carried out with the assistance of the local police department and the NGO Cross Your Paws Rescue. Officials confirmed that 99 dogs and two cats were rescued from the house, but that many of them died. The pups were being hoarded by a mother and her son, who were attempting to smuggle some of the puppies out of the house, according to the police. Inside the residence, some mother dogs were discovered in the midst of giving birth. A large number of puppies were also discovered deceased.