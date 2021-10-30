Police are targeting a town that is ‘falling to the dogs’ due of ‘yobs.’

Police are targeting gangs of ‘yobs’ gathering in Formby after pyrotechnics were hurled and a family was forced to flee their house for a week.

A brick was thrown at a cab, causing its windscreen to shatter, and a bus stop was also demolished.

“We saw a brick go through a windscreen on Friday night,” one man told The Washington Newsday. That’s when things start to get dangerous.

“They also did the bus stop.” They stand just out of sight on the main road, then just walk out, hurl the brick into the air, and it lands on the windshield.

“There are maybe 30 of them; what can one person do against 30 kids?” They’re merely wild animals. “I have no idea what’s going through their heads.” “Formby is going to the dogs,” a woman complained. You may blame ‘people coming in from outside’ all you want, but kids are misbehaving all over the place.

“Surely these yobs’ parents know where they’re going and what they’re doing?”

On Friday, October 15, two children were detained in the area of Duke Street Park after a fire was ignited in the park.

Over the last four weekends, police in Formby have been given unprecedented powers to disperse anyone they suspect of engaging in antisocial behavior.

Dispersion zones provide cops the authority to order individuals to leave an area until the dispersal zone is lifted. Officers have the authority to require persons to relinquish goods that could be used to create anti-social behavior.

According to Merseyside Police, no arrests were made and “very few” warnings were issued during the most recent dispersal zone (Friday October 22-Sunday October 24).

Officers continue to warn that anyone who engages in anti-social behavior can anticipate a fast response, and that everyone, young and old, should be aware of the consequences of such behavior on our most vulnerable.

Young people, families, and companies are also being urged to contribute to the safety of our communities.