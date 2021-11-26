Police are still on the scene after a lady, 47, was discovered dead in her flat.

On Thursday, November 25, about 4.55 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to The Green, near Queens Drive and The Rocket.

When Merseyside Police arrived, they discovered the death of a 47-year-old lady in one of the flats.

At the scene, she was pronounced deceased.

Two males from Stoneycroft, aged 21 and 57, and another from Norris Green, aged 46, were arrested on suspicion of murder and sent to police stations for questioning.

Initial investigations are ongoing, and detectives are considering the occurrence as unexplained at this time.

The event drew ten police cars, four forensics vans, a police dogs unit, and North West Ambulance Service last night.

Police were still on the site today, and a cordon was still in place around the flats where the incident occurred.

Multiple officers and a police truck are seen guarding the cordon in photos taken at the area.

Anyone with information should call @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting case number 0647 from November 25.

