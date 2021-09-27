Police are still investigating the network of streets surrounding the crime location.

Officers from the forensics unit continued their investigation of a network of streets near an alley where a body was recovered last week.

On Wednesday afternoon, James Richards was discovered in a hidden passageway between two Kirkdale streets.

The murder investigation that was sparked by his death is still ongoing, with police patrolling adjacent roadways on Monday.

At the bus stop, Dad spots Sir Paul McCartney.

On September 23, about 1 p.m., Mr Richards was discovered by a member of the public.

The body of the 33-year-old was discovered in an alley used by garbage collectors to clear trash left out by residents of the back-to-back streets of Woodbine and Harebell.

Both streets were closed until Saturday am, with several people parking on Stanley Road after being informed they couldn’t drive home because authorities were protecting the area.

Despite living close to where Mr Richards’ body was discovered, others living on the streets stated they were unaware of the events of last week.

Mr Richards may have received the injuries that led to his death elsewhere on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, before falling in the alley and being discovered the next afternoon, according to detectives.

Neighbors said the lane had seen a lot of police activity, with searches being conducted in an overgrown and unkempt tunnel. According to them, staff from Liverpool City Council cleaned the alley on Monday morning.

Mr Richards’ body is thought to have been discovered about two-thirds of the way down the corridor, near the grassy area that divides Woodbine and Harebell Streets from Commercial Road.

The passage could be reached through the back yards of residences on both streets or through a gate at the bottom, where balloon and floral tributes had accumulated before being removed last week. All that’s left of Mr Richards’ tribute is a single bouquet tied to a lamppost.

A gate at the top of Harebell Street provided entry to the lane. A CCTV camera is installed at the gate, and it is one of several private and public cameras that may have captured film. “The summary has come to an end.”