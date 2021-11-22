Police are requesting that family relics be turned in, which could turn them into deadly weapons.

Anyone who has an unlicensed handgun stowed in their attic or proudly exhibited as a family relic must turn it in to the police to be destroyed.

Merseyside Police started a two-week gun surrender today, which will expire on December 6, after the government revised the legislation to require that all antique guns be licensed.

The new law applies to all firearms manufactured before September 1, 1939, which did not require a license until September of this year.

Merseyside Police’s chief of investigations, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, told The Washington Newsday that the force was eager to get the firearms off the streets before they fell into the hands of violent criminals.

He stated, ” “It’s difficult to say how many are out there because many will be passed down and will almost certainly never have been registered.

“But we know they exist; we know that in families, individuals will have guns that have been given to them as gifts, either as curiosities or for sentimental value, by other family members.

“We understand that some individuals find it difficult to give up their firearms, but what I’m saying to everyone is that if they get into the wrong hands, one, you lose that sentimental attachment, and two, you have a weapon on the streets that might be used in criminal acts.

“So I’m encouraging our communities to call 911 and report the weapon; we’ll send someone out to secure the weapon, take it from you, and dispose of it properly.”

According to DCS Kameen, 129 lawfully held firearms have been stolen in burglaries across the north west in the last two years, with only nine recovered so yet, leaving 120 in criminal hands.

“What we’re attempting to accomplish with this surrender is not add to that number,” he explained.

While DCS Kameen could not provide particular examples of antique firearms being used in street shootings, he underlined that those guns have been used in a variety of different crimes and that many of them are capable of being fired.

“What we do have is a lot of offenses taking place where weapons are visible,” he said.

