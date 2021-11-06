Police are requesting information on a missing Bromborough adolescent as soon as possible.

Merseyside Police are looking for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old female who has gone missing.

Kirsty Rowson was last seen leaving her Bromborough house at before 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, October 31. She has connections to the Wirral, Chester, and North Wales.

The police have stated that they are doing extensive searches in order to locate the adolescent.

Ms Rowson has ginger hair in a ponytail and a pink nose ring in her left nostril. She is white, 5’5″ tall, and has ginger hair in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue flashy puffer jacket with a brown fake fur-lined hood, blue jeans, white Nike Air Force sneakers with black tick, and a pink, purple, and white tie dye t-shirt.

According to the Missing People organization, someone in the United Kingdom goes missing every 90 seconds, totaling 170,000 people.

Nearly 98,000 of those are adults, with more than 70,000 being children.

According to the organization, 75 percent of people are located within the first 24 hours of being reported missing, 85 percent within two days, and 5% are not discovered within the first week.

For children, the figures are 80 percent, 90 percent, and 2%, respectively.

Merseyside Police have asked that anybody who sees Ms Rowson contact them via this online form: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/

You can also contact the Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, @MerPolCC on Twitter, 101, or Missing People on 116 000.