Police are on the lookout for burglars they want to put behind prison for the holidays.

The Washington Newsday’s annual Festive Fugitives campaign returns this Christmas, profiling some of Merseyside’s most sought criminals.

The search for Kevin Robert Rutter kicks off the series today.

The 30-year-old from Wirral is on the run after violating the terms of his release from prison.

He had been imprisoned for burglary, but Merseyside Police say he has broken his licence conditions and is now being sought for recall to jail.

Rutter, who has been on the run since early November, is 5ft 9in tall, skinny build, and has brown hair and blue eyes, according to the police.

He is connected to the Wirral and Liverpool.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is is asked to contact Merseyside Police by phoning 101 or sending a message to @MerPolCC on Twitter.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit an anonymous tip online here.