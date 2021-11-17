Police are on the lookout for a man who was last spotted in Walton.

A 38-year-old man has gone missing, and police are looking for him.

Anthony Evans was last seen at 9.30 a.m. on November 16 at Oakhouse Park, Walton, travelling towards Rice Lane.

He is characterized as a Caucasian male with a proportionate frame, fair hair and a beard, and blue eyes, standing 6 feet tall.

He was last spotted wearing a blue coat, black pants, a black T-shirt, and white Adidas shoes when he was last seen.

According to Merseyside Police, Anthony is known to frequent the Formby and Crosby districts.

Call 101 or send a direct message to @MerPolCC on Twitter if you see Anthony or someone who fits his description.