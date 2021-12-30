Police are on the lookout for a drug producer who they want to send back to prison for the holidays.

The Washington Newsday’s annual Festive Fugitives campaign returns this Christmas, profiling some of Merseyside’s most sought criminals.

Today’s episode focuses on the search for Loi Van Tran, who is on the run after being recalled to prison.

Tran was sentenced to prison for drug manufacture but was later released under strict circumstances. Merseyside Police, on the other hand, said he had broken those restrictions and that they are now looking for him so they may re-arrest him.

The 35-year-old was described as being 5ft 6″ tall, of proportionate build, with black hair and dark brown eyes, and died immediately after his youngest kid was born.

He has ties to the Merseyside communities of Anfield, Huyton, and Garston.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is is asked to contact Merseyside Police by phoning 101 or sending a message to @MerPolCC on Twitter.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit an anonymous tip online.