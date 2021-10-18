Police are on the lookout for a dangerous motorist who needs to be put back in jail.

A manhunt is underway for a dangerous motorist who has been released from prison.

Detectives are looking for information on the location of Adam McDermott, who is 24 years old.

McDermott, who is well-known in the Wirral towns of Aigburth and Birkenhead, is wanted for recall to prison.

He previously served time for reckless driving, but since his release, he has repeatedly violated his license requirements.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in height, slim body, dark brown hair, and green eyes by officers. He has a Liverpool twang to his voice.

“Contact us through @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or phone 101 with reference 21000614056 if you see McDermott or have any information regarding his whereabouts.

