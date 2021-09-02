Police are on the lookout for a criminal on the Wirral who they want to re-arrest.

A manhunt has been begun to apprehend a criminal and return him to prison.

The public is being urged to come forward if they see or know anything about 21-year-old Joseph Farrell’s location.

Merseyside Police have issued a jail recall for him after he broke the terms of his licence. He has ties to a variety of Wirral localities, including Beechwood and Birkenhead North.

Farrell was released from jail in 2020 after serving a sentence for stealing a motorcycle during a burglary in Willaston.

“He is white, 5ft 11in tall, with short brown hair and a slender build.”

Contact Merseyside Police through @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or by calling 101 with reference 21000594622 if you see Farrell or have any information regarding his location.

You can also report online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or phone the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.