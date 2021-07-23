The Washington Newsday
Bradley Higham, who is wanted on a recall to prison.

Police are on the lookout for a burglar who targeted hotels.

Police are looking for a Merseyside criminal who burgled hotel rooms in the Lake District.

Bradley Higham, 43, is wanted on a warrant for violating the terms of his probation.

Higham was sentenced to prison last year after being linked to a series of burglaries in Cumbria in 2018.

Higham took medication from a Japanese couple after they checked into the Bellsfield Hotel in Bowness, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Higham, who also targeted Windermere guest houses, drank two bottles of beer in a lounge before charging them to a room in the guest house.

He was also caught on camera swiping money from a donation box at the Windermere Library.

Higham, of Laurel Avenue, Newton-le-Willows, was sentenced to 876 days in prison after confessing to three offences of burglary, as well as deception, stealing, and going equipped, at a hearing last March.

Higham has a lengthy criminal past, according to the court.

“Please share as we hunt for Bradley Higham, who is sought on a recall to prison,” a police spokesman said. Following his release from a jail sentence for burglary in Cumbria in 2018, 43-year-old Higham violated the terms of his license.

“Higham is a white man with brown eyes, receding brown hair, and a birthmark on his left cheek. He is 6 feet tall and has a proportionate body. Newton-le-Willows, Blackpool, Cumbria, and North Wales are among his connections.

“If you’ve seen Higham or have any information, please contact us via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000481507 and we’ll take care of the rest.”

