Police are offering a £24k reward for information leading to the arrest of a scrambler bike knifeman.

Detectives are still looking for the scrambler thug who stabbed an innocent guy to death in a street attack.

Adam Ellison was slashed by a passenger on a scrambler motorcycle.

On November 4, 2017, shortly before 1 a.m., Adam was returning home following a night out with friends when his group was nearly hit by a scrambler bike on Prescot’s pedestrianized Market Place.

The 29-year-old was then challenged on the street by the bike’s passenger, who cut him with an unidentified blade.

Adam, a well-known Prescot resident, died about 80 minutes after the attack.

Last year, police revealed new CCTV evidence in the hopes of breaking the case, which has previously been reported on Crimewatch.

Around 10.30 p.m. on November 3, CCTV captured a convoy of five motorcycles and scrambler bikes on Leyland Street in Prescot, turning right onto High Street.

Two of those bikers are seen entering King George V playing fields in Huyton in a second clip taken at midnight.

Only one bike leaves, carrying a passenger this time.

This bike, according to detectives, then traveled to Prescot, where Adam was slain.

Adam’s assailant is reported to have come from the Huyton neighborhood of the city.

The green and white Kawasaki KX85 Big Wheel bike used in the attack is believed to have been sold after the murder, with authorities suspecting the new owner was unaware of its past.

Detectives want to talk to anyone who thinks they may have acquired the bike inadvertently or knows anything about its whereabouts. It’s possible that it was spray painted black after the murder.

Adam’s family was grieved by his loss in such a traumatic situation.

Adam’s family, who have spoken out strongly about their wish to find his perpetrator, have also established ADAM (Achieving Dreams and Memories), a foundation to raise funds for the Prescot region in his honor.

“It will be four years since Adam’s terrible killing and his,” Detective Chief Inspector Cath Haggerty said.

