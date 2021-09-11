Police are looking into a possible nursing home murder-suicide involving an elderly man and his partner.

Police in Rochester, New York, are investigating a “murder-suicide” at a nursing home, where they suspect a man in his eighties shot himself and his lifelong girlfriend on Saturday.

According to police, the man was visiting his elderly partner at the Wesley Gardens nursing home about 10 a.m. on Saturday. Toward the end of the visit, the guy “fatally shot his lifelong partner and then sadly turned the firearm on himself,” according to Rochester Police Captain Frank Umbrino, who spoke to the media via WHEC.

After the shots were fired, staff at the institution arrived and discovered the two people dead, according to Umbrino. During the incident, no other residents of the facility were hurt.

Although police are currently contacting the decedents’ families and conducting an investigation, Umbrino believes that “at this point in time it’s fairly evident that this is a terrible murder-suicide.”

“The old lady had been a patient here for at least a couple of weeks. Her health was failing, therefore she came here,” Umbrino explained.

“This is a horrible situation, and from what we’ve learned, her spouse was having a tough time dealing with her declining illness, and unfortunately, this was a tragic move taken,” he continued.

At this moment, police said they couldn’t reveal the man’s and woman’s identity.

The nursing home personnel, according to Umbrino, did a “great job” responding to the event.

“I don’t believe there was anything they could have done to avoid this disaster. Unfortunately, the man took the decision, and this is what he intended to do, which he unfortunately carried out,” he added.

Wesley Gardens, according to WHEC, made a written statement about the event on Saturday.

“We appreciate the Rochester Police Department’s quick response. The nursing facility expressed its sympathies to their families and loved ones.

The Rochester Police Department has been contacted by this website for any developments on the inquiry.

An elderly man and lady were found dead with gunshot wounds at an assisted living home in Hawaii in August in a similar event. Police said they were trying to figure out if the incident was a. This is a condensed version of the information.