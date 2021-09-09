Police are looking for the person who fatally shot the bear, orphaning the cubs.

After a mother bear was shot in a Colorado park a few weeks ago, her cubs were orphaned, wildlife officials are appealing to the public for assistance.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials discovered the bear on July 26 while responding to a report of a dead grizzly and two pups.

The cops were able to capture the two cubs who had climbed a tree and transport them to Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore.

Officials established that the dead bear had been shot after analyzing its carcass. According to a CPW press release issued on Wednesday, they are now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who killed the animal.

“Someone made the decision to murder this animal, orphaning her two cubs,” Cody Wigner, regional wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region, said in a statement. We need to track down this individual.”

“This is poaching, and it’s unlawful, and we want to catch the guy who did it,” said Corey Adler, a CPW district wildlife manager.

Anyone who injures or kills animals illegally faces charges such as harassment of wildlife, illegal taking of wildlife, and reckless endangerment, according to Alder.

People convicted on these offences, according to Adler, might face a fine of up to $3,000 and a half-year in prison.

CPW’s Southeast Regional office can be reached at 719-227-5200 for anyone with information. Additionally, anyone can email [email protected] or phone Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648 to offer anonymous information about a wildlife infraction.

Providing Assistance to the Two Cubs

Meanwhile, according to the CPW, rehabilitation specialists are striving to teach the mother bear’s two cubs the skills they need to survive, as well as “return their inherent dread of humans.”

When the cubs are mature enough, they will be released back into the wild. CPW posted a photo of them eating apples as they prepare for winter hibernation.

Through its Operation Game Thief anti-poaching program, CPW allows people to report poaching and states they don’t need to provide their names or testify in court.

Poachers may kill nearly as many animals as licensed hunters during legal seasons, according to the agency, though specific numbers are unknown.

This isn’t the first time it’s happened. This is a condensed version of the information.