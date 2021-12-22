Police are looking for the face of a man after a loving father was stabbed to death in West Derby.

Police are looking for Adam Fletcher in connection with the death of Paul Stenson on December 19.

The 30-year-old victim, known as Paul Mac, was stabbed in the chest and died on Princess Drive in West Derby.

Emergency workers arrived on the scene about 6.30 a.m. and carried the father of two to the hospital, where he died.

The investigation into Paul’s death is still ongoing, and two 20-year-old women were detained and bailed pending further investigation on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detectives are now interested in speaking with Adam Fletcher, a 28-year-old man who they believe may have information that is critical to their investigation.

Fletcher is a Caucasian man who stands 5ft 7in tall and has short brown hair and grey eyes.

He is known to frequent the North Liverpool region and to dwell there.

A detective inspector, Lee Wilkinson, said: “I’m calling with anyone with information about this case to come forward, especially anyone who was at a house party on Princess Drive early Sunday morning when the awful incident occurred and has yet to speak to police.

“Furthermore, we think Fletcher may be in possession of critical information related to our current investigations, and we are seeking the public’s assistance in locating him.

“As a result of this vicious, deliberate crime, Paul’s family has suffered a sad loss shortly before Christmas.

“We’re on a quest to find the criminal and bring him or her to justice.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigations or bring justice to a bereaved family, please call police as soon as possible.”

If you saw Fletcher or have any information, contact police through @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000875209.

You can also offer anonymous information to Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information. Dial 999 if a crime is in progress.