Police are looking for the body of a missing Florida woman’s boyfriend, who has been charged with murder.

Collin Knapp, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in the disappearance of Kathleen Moore, his 34-year-old lover.

“This is a tragic reminder that domestic abuse exists in every community,” stated Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.

Moore was last seen at 1 a.m. on Nov. 29 in New Port Richey. Earlier that night, the couple had gone out with some pals to a few pubs to socialize. Moore and Knapp were said to have gotten into an argument at a pub.

The pair got into Knapp’s Cadillac and drove away. Knapp stopped at a 7-Eleven in New Port Richey around 12:30 a.m. and bought smokes. Moore was in the vehicle at the time, according to Knapp. However, investigators are unable to establish Moore’s presence in the vehicle based on security evidence.

They went to Knapp’s house on Carmel Avenue, he alleged. Moore fled with her backpack after he alleged he had another altercation with her at the residence.

Initially, Knapp aided the police in their search for Moore. However, deputies became suspicious because of inconsistencies in his narrative about Moore’s disappearance.

Moore is said to have never left the house, according to the police. Moore was reported missing on November 30th, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“Moore was silent after Monday morning, despite being quite active on social media and talkative with friends and family. Friends and family reported her missing when she missed work and school “According to WFTS, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

Knapp had thrown away some garments in the garbage of the restaurant where he works, according to Pasco County deputies. Investigators discovered Knapp’s abandoned garments with bloodstains while going through the trash. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted tests and discovered that the blood was identical to Moore’s.

Despite being arrested, Knapp has refused to speak with authorities. Moore’s body is still missing, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call the non-emergency line at 727-847-8102 and select option 7.