Police are looking for an arson suspect who has violated his bail restrictions.

“We are seeking for information to locate wanted Wirral man Christopher Kelly,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“Kelly, 36, is wanted for violating his bail conditions while awaiting trial for an arson offense.

“He is white, 5ft 6in tall, with ginger hair and hazel eyes, and a thin body. Kelly has a Liverpool twang to her voice.

“If you’ve seen Kelly or have any information, please contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000602142 and we’ll take care of the rest.”