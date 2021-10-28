Police are looking for a wanted guy who was previously imprisoned for possessing a firearm.

Police have released a photo of a man they’re looking for.

Officers are looking for George Doyle, of Dovecot, who spent part of a six-year term for handgun possession.

After failing to meet the terms of his parole, the 27-year-old is being sought for recall to prison.

After bullets were fired in the early hours, a man, 35, was detained for attempted murder. He is described as being 5ft 7in tall, with brown eyes, short straight light brown hair, and a proportionate frame.

“Have you seen this man?” a Merseyside police spokeswoman said. George Doyle, 27, is wanted on a remand to jail warrant.

“Doyle served a portion of a six-year jail sentence for handgun possession. He has not followed the terms of his license since his discharge.

“Doyle is 5ft 7in tall, with brown eyes and a proportionate physique. He has short straight light brown hair.” He’s from Dovecot and speaks with a Liverpool twang.

“Please contact us through @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or call 101 with reference 21000679140 if you see him or have any information regarding his whereabouts.”

“You can make an anonymous call to the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.”

“You can also submit anonymous information using their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter @LivThe Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account for The Washington Newsday – for real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.