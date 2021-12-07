Police are looking for a wanted guy who failed to appear in court.

Police have released a photo of a man they are looking for.

Officers are looking for Jack Roach, of Wirral, after he failed to appear in court.

The 18-year-old was scheduled to appear in court for a violation of his license conditions for affray.

He is characterized as being 5ft 6inches tall, slender, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Roach is said to have ties to the Woodchurch area, according to police.

“Please share and help us find Jack Roach from Wirral who is wanted for breaching his license restrictions,” a Merseyside Police official said.

“Roach, 18 years old, has failed to appear in court for a hearing about a violation of his license conditions for affray.

“He stands 5’6” tall, has a slender physique, brown hair, and blue eyes. He has ties to the Woodchurch neighborhood.

“Please contact us via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000714198 if you see Roach or have any information.”

