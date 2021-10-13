Police are looking for a suspect after the door locks at the COVID Vaccine Clinic were found to be filled with glue.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are looking for a person who reportedly destroyed a COVID-19 immunization clinic on Vancouver Island by gluing the facility’s door latches shut. No one could get into the building because of the bonded locks.

On September 29, a suspected vandal targeted a clinic in the island’s city of Langford, according to Global News. The city is found in British Columbia, a western Canadian province.

According to the RCMP, the suspect is a white male in his 50s. He was around five feet eight inches tall, with a medium frame and a mustache. The suspect was dressed in a plaid shirt, pants, a black poncho, a beige Tilley hat, and black and grey sneakers with white bottoms on the day of the damage.

The RCMP was approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

The event is the most recent to be linked to anti-vaccination advocates in the country.

Anti-vaccination protestors stormed schools in and around Salmon Arm, British Columbia, on September 17. According to the CBC, anti-vaxx protesters shared footage of themselves approaching healthcare staff who had given vaccines in schools. The protests forced the city’s schools to close, banning any non-students or non-faculty members from entering.

Anti-vaccination activists have been protesting outside of Canadian hospitals, often assaulting medical personnel or blocking ambulance routes. The administration is considering restricting protests to places where they will not interfere with hospital patients or employees as a result of the demonstrations.

To the CBC, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said of the anti-vaccination protestors, “This is just a total and absolute shame.” “The term ‘covidiot’ doesn’t even come close to describing how inexcusable these jerks’ acts are. It’s completely inappropriate.” According to Edwin Hodge, a specialist on right-wing extremism at the University of Victoria’s Centre for Global Studies, Canada’s anti-vaccination movement has combined with anti-government right-wing extremists who oppose any constraints on personal freedom, much as it did in the United States.

Hodge is concerned that the protestors may get more violent over time, attacking anyone viewed as assisting in the implementation of the vaccination laws.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada required immunizations for all government employees, as well as air, train, and ship passengers aged 12 and up, on October 6. Any federal employees who have not been immunized will be. This is a condensed version of the information.