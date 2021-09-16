Police are looking for a man who was previously imprisoned for a £90 million cocaine scheme.

Police in Liverpool are seeking assistance in locating a suspected narcotics dealer.

North Wales Police are looking for Gary Stephen Keating, a native of Stockbridge Village, on suspicion of conspiring to supply and make Class A and Class B narcotics.

He’s also wanted for conspiring to import Class A drugs, laundering illicit gains, and dealing with stolen property.

The 37-year-old was previously imprisoned for his role in a £90 million cocaine scheme.

After being paid by a group to retrieve cocaine trafficked into the UK from South America, Keating was convicted guilty of conspiracy to provide drugs in December 2013.

434kg of 79 percent pure cocaine was smuggled into the UK from South America hidden in a cargo of frozen beef from Argentina.

Before being transferred to a storage locker in Wigan, the package was intercepted and the 400 compressed blocks were replaced with bricks by police.

Keating was not involved in the importation and had no idea how much the narcotics were worth.

However, he pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

“Wanted Gary Stephen Keating, 37, originates from the Liverpool region with links to Malaga, Dublin, and North Wales,” a North Wales Police spokesperson said in a statement.

“Wanted on suspicion of supplying and producing Class A and Class B drugs, conspiring to import Class A drugs, laundering criminal gains, and handling stolen property.

“He’s also wanted for a license suspension.

“Please call us on 101 or use our live webchat at orlo.uk/2940S if you can help.

“Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”