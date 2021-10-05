Police are looking for a man who may have knowledge about firearms offenses.

Merseyside police are looking for a man who they believe can assist them with a gun crime investigation.

Detectives have issued a photo and information on John Nicolaou in an effort to enlist the public’s assistance in locating him.

The 33-year-old from Prescot may have information that can help Merseyside police with their investigations into firearms offenses.

Niculaou is characterized as a white man with receding dark brown hair and green eyes, standing roughly 5ft 9in tall and of medium frame.

“Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is is asked to contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 or DM @MerPolCC mentioning reference 21000243047.”

