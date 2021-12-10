Police are looking for a guy who is wanted in connection with a shooting in the city center.

This is the face of a man that police are looking for in relation to a gunshot in Liverpool’s city center.

Merseyside Police officers are looking for Dean McLeod, 40, who they believe may have knowledge about the event.

On Thursday, May 27, shortly after 11 p.m., a shooting occurred on Colquitt Street.

Police were dispatched after reports that a man in his twenties had been shot and sustained serious leg injuries.

The victim is thought to have been in an apartment building at the time of the incident.

The victim staggered into a well-known tavern, begging for assistance and leaving blood-stained footprints on the sidewalk.

He was taken to the hospital and eventually released due to his injury.

The man was allegedly assaulted on or around Colquitt Street, near the NQ64 pub, and a block of apartments, according to municipal workers.

He is alleged to have stumbled away from the scene, across Seel Street, and ended up outside the BrewDog bar the next morning, leaving several bloody tracks on the sidewalk.

“He came to BrewDog begging for help,” one witness stated.

“There was so much blood,” says the narrator.

Four males, aged 39, 32, 28, and 27, were arrested and questioned by police in the days following the shooting on suspicion of possessing a handgun.

All of them have since been released awaiting further inquiry.

The investigation into the event is still underway, and investigators are now interested in speaking with Dean McLeod, 40.

McLeod is characterized as a Caucasian male with short brown hair and blue eyes, standing 6ft 3in tall. He has a Liverpool twang to his voice.

He is known to visit Liverpool’s Speke neighborhood.

Contact us through @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000343135 if you see McLeod or have any information.