Police are looking for a guy after a shooting in Liverpool’s city center.

The Washington Newsday’s annual Festive Fugitives campaign returns this Christmas, profiling some of Merseyside’s most sought criminals.

Today’s episode centers on the search for Dean McLeod, who is wanted in connection with a gunshot in Liverpool’s city center.

On May 27, about 11 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to Colquitt Street after reports of a man being shot in the leg.

The victim, a man in his twenties, is thought to have been assaulted in an apartment building before wandering to adjacent clubs for help, leaving a trail of bloody footprints.

In the days that followed, four males, aged 39, 32, 28, and 27, were arrested and questioned by police on suspicion of possessing a handgun.

They were released on bail pending further investigation.

Further investigations are ongoing, and investigators are now want to talk with 40-year-old McLeod, who they feel may have information that is critical to their inquiry.

He was described as 6ft 3in tall, with short brown hair and blue eyes by Merseyside Police. He is supposed to frequent the Speke neighborhood, according to them.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is is asked to contact Merseyside Police by phoning 101 or sending a message to @MerPolCC on Twitter.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit an anonymous tip online.