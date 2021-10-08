Police are looking for a guy after a 12-year-old child was stabbed at a ‘birthday bouncy castle’ party.

Following the stabbing of a 12-year-old kid in Bootle earlier this year, police are looking for information.

Officers looking into the attack have released a photo of a man they want to speak with about the incident.

The stabbing occurred at 2.25 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, at a ‘bouncy castle birthday’ party on Southport Road.

A 12-year-old child was stabbed in the leg and sent to the hospital for treatment. He was eventually released, and authorities say he is doing well.

Officers arrested a 20-year-old male on charges of Section 18 Wounding the next day, on Thursday, April 8.

He was eventually released on bond pending the outcome of the investigation.

Following new information from a member of the public, detectives have released CCTV photos of a man they believe may have information that can assist with the investigation.

They’re asking anyone who knows who the man is to come forward.

Leanne Toole, a detective inspector, said: “The local community was shocked by the occurrence, which resulted in the injury of a small youngster.

“While we made a quick arrest following the event, our investigations are still ongoing, and we hope that this image shared by a member of the public will motivate more people to come forward.

“Please contact us if you recognize the individual pictured or saw anything unusual at the time of the incident and have yet to contact us.

“Despite the fact that several months have gone, the information you possess may be critical to our inquiry.

“Whether you contact us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, we will act on all information.”

If you recognize the individual in the photo or have any information, please contact Merseyside Police through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 21000220899.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.