Police are looking for a burglar who is a “absolute threat” because of his “bad behavior.”

On his release from jail, a burglar described as a “extreme threat” is wanted by police for “bad behavior.”

Liam Brennan, 28, is wanted by police after being released from prison for misbehaving and violating his probationary conditions.

After being accused with a number of burglaries and driving while disqualified, the 28-year-old was sentenced to prison in 2019.

Police had previously classified him as a “extreme threat” in the aftermath of the crimes.

Brennan is characterized as a white man with dark brown hair and hazel eyes, standing roughly 5 feet 9 inches tall.

He also has ties to the Wirral and Huyton, according to police.

“Do you recognize this man?” stated a Merseyside Police spokesperson.

We’re looking for information to help us locate Liam Brennan, a wanted guy.

Anyone who recognizes him or knows where he is is encouraged to DM @MerPolCC with the hashtag 21000817802 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

