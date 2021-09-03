Police are looking for a 911 operator who hangs up on callers on purpose.

Authorities in Louisiana are looking for a 25-year-old 911 operator who is accused of intentionally hanging up on callers who contacted the emergency response line for assistance, according to authorities.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said in a statement that Precious Stephens is wanted on charges of misconduct in office and interfering with an emergency communication.

Stephens allegedly intentionally disconnected calls while working as a 911 operator for the Orleans Parish Communications District, authorities said, without acquiring vital emergency information or forwarding the emergencies to other dispatchers for assistance.

The charges were discovered when the district filed a complaint on Aug. 24, according to the newspaper The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate.

According to the source, the communications district investigated the quality of a random batch of calls and discovered difficulties with Stephens during her shifts between Aug. 20 and 21, officials said.

Following the finding of the problems, she was reportedly fired from her job.

Officials added in a statement that “(the district) has and will continue to cooperate with the… inquiry into this situation and is determined to giving any and all support to aid in (the) efforts.”

As of Thursday, Stephens was on the run. People with information concerning her location are urged to call police. Tipsters may be eligible for a monetary incentive if they provide accurate information.

If you have any information about Stephens’ whereabouts, call 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

“She could have been under a lot of mental strain and felt powerless. One user remarked on the NOPD’s Facebook post, “She needs help.”

“Whether she was overworked or not, it was her responsibility to treat the calls she received seriously. It is illegal to hang up on individuals or to ignore their calls. It would have been reasonable to seek assistance or a supervisor. But I can understand the high levels of stress she was likely experiencing!” another person added.

Malfeasance in office is defined as follows under Louisiana law:

A. A public officer or public employee commits malfeasance in office when they:

Intentionally refuse or fail to perform any duty as an officer or employee that is lawfully required of him; or

Perform any such obligation in an unlawful manner on purpose; or

Allow any other public official or employee acting under his authority to willfully reject or fail to fulfill any duty that is lawfully required of him, or to perform such a duty in an unlawful way.

The crime carries a penalty of up to five years in prison as well as a fine.