Police are looking for a 28-year-old man who failed to appear in court for a burglary charge.

Merseyside Police have issued an arrest warrant for Lee Brown of Muirhead Avenue, West Derby, and have shared an image of him in the hopes of apprehending him.

“He is white, 6ft tall, skinny build, with brown hair and blue eyes,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“He has a Liverpool twang to his voice.”

If you have seen Brown or have any information, please contact police through Twitter @MerPolCC, Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000286445.

