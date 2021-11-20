Police are looking for a 23-year-old man who was involved in a shooting in North Carolina that injured one person.

After a shooting in Eden, North Carolina, on Friday, two people were arrested and a 23-year-old male was wanted, police said.

In the early hours of Friday, Eden police responded to a 911 call regarding a person being shot at a home in the 600 block of Riverview Street, according to a news release from the Eden police department.

A man stormed into their house and shot another person before fleeing the scene, according to an unidentified 911 caller.

On their route to the residence, authorities noticed a Nissan Altima speeding away from Riverview Street on Riverside Drive.

The officers attempted to halt the vehicle, but instead ended up in a chase. On North Carolina Highway 14, the automobile eventually came to a halt.

However, one of the three passengers was able to get out and flee as the truck came to a halt.

The two remaining passengers in the vehicle were apprehended by police. Amanda Hopkins Carter, 42, and Marcus Lamont Graves, 31, both of Eden, have been named as the suspects. Graves sat in the front passenger seat while Carter drove the automobile.

Craig McConnell was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene of the shooting. The citizen of Greensboro, North Carolina, was taken to a local hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

Jaqueal Raquan Berger, 23, of Eden, was identified as the third suspect still on the loose.

Berger is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and first-degree burglary.

Carter was charged with reckless driving, failure to stop at a red light, and operating a vehicle while fleeing/attempting to avoid police authorities.

Graves, on the other hand, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon for an unrelated offense.

Carter and Graves are now being held in jail on secured bonds of $5,000 and $10,000, respectively. Carter is set to appear in Rockingham County District Court on November 23, according to WFMY News 2.

The shooting may have been domestic in nature, according to authorities. The motivation for the shooting, however, has not been revealed by officials.

Berger’s whereabouts are still unknown. They’ve appealed to the public for information on Berger’s location and whereabouts. Anyone with information on the 23-year-old should contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (336). The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.