Police are led to a container full of “stolen items” by speeding motorbike yobs.

A massive cargo of suspected “high value” stolen bikes and car parts was discovered thanks to two speeding bikers.

The finding was made last night (Tuesday) in the Bootle area after two motorbikes were observed speeding.

Officers were led to a neighboring container yard, where they discovered a large number of suspected stolen motorcycles and car parts.

Two guys have been detained on suspicion of vehicle theft.

Officers saw two motorbikes traveling at high speeds… before detaining both guys in an adjacent container yard,” Sefton Police said on Facebook.

“Once officers gained access to a container, they discovered suspected stolen high-value motorcycles and car parts.

“Since then, investigations have continued with forensic examinations of the vehicles and more searches.”

