Police are issuing a warning to festival attendees about unruly behavior and drug crimes.

Merseyside police have issued a caution to festival-goers ahead of this weekend’s major music event in the area.

The Reminisce festival, which was postponed last year owing to the pandemic, will resume tomorrow at Sherdley Park in St Helens, with a host of DJs and musical luminaries such as Atomic Kitten and S Club 7.

Police are alerting attendees about antisocial behavior, drug offenses, and covid cases ahead of the event, as well as reassuring individuals who live near the event location.

“The festival was postponed last year owing to the pandemic, and I know regular attendees in particular will be looking forward to going back to Sherdley Park to enjoy all the music and entertainment on offer,” said Chief Superintendent Jennifer Wilson.

“I want to reassure residents in the Sherdley Park area, as well as festival attendees, that our officers will be on duty in and around the park throughout the event, which is being organized by Reminisce and supported by St Helens Council.

“After missing last year, I hope that everyone who attends this year will be able to safely and responsibly enjoy the live music with friends and family.”

“Hundreds of people have waited a long time to enjoy Reminisce, and we are certain they will do so responsibly and safely,” Chief Supt Wilson added. However, it is critical that the actions of a few individuals do not jeopardize the event for others. As a result, we’ll have a strong presence on site, and our police will deal sternly and decisively with any criminality, drug possession or distribution, or anti-social behavior they encounter.

“Drugs will not be tolerated at the event, and the organizers will implement a severe search policy. Anyone detected in possession of drugs will be denied access to the facility and may face criminal charges.

“Both the organizers and Merseyside Police advise attendees to drink responsibly. Some people may have forgotten about the dangers of drinking too much alcohol during a long-awaited party. Drink responsibly to avoid becoming a victim of opportunistic thieves looking to take advantage of any weakness.”

