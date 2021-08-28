Police are investigating the kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy who was taken to Spain.

Her parents kidnapped a two-year-old girl from her Lancaster home and took her to another country.

At before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 24, Gracie-May Rogers was last seen with her mother, Kelly Gibson, 35.

Lancashire Police think the mother and girl, as well as the two-year-father, old’s Lee Rogers, boarded a plane from Glasgow airport at 5.30pm on August 25.

They arrived in Alicante, Spain, at 9.35 p.m. the same day, but no more sightings have been recorded, and authorities suspect they have ‘moved on.’

Gracie-May is being treated as a missing child by Lancashire Police, and Kelly Gibson and Lee Rogers are now wanted on suspicion of kidnapping.

“We are growing increasingly concerned, especially for the welfare of Gracie-May and Kelly Gibson, and we would ask to anyone who sees the three of them together or separately to get in touch urgently,” said Detective Inspector Andy Ellis of Lancaster CID.

“The most recent information we have is that the family arrived in Alicante on Tuesday evening, but given the lack of verifiable sightings since then, it’s probable they’ve gone on.

“We understand that this occurrence may raise anxiety for some people, but we are working closely with our Spanish Police colleagues, and the safe repatriation of this little kid is our top priority.”

Lancashire Police are working closely with law enforcement and child protection colleagues in Spain to ensure Gracie-safe May’s return, and are urging anybody who sees the family or has information on their whereabouts to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information can call Lancashire Police on 101 and mention log 0621 from the 25th of August. Please report any sightings to the local police in the affected region.