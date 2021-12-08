Police are investigating human remains discovered at a Costco location in California.

A police inquiry has been launched after human remains were discovered at a construction site for a Costco store.

On December 3, human remains were discovered at a place in Redding. Native American archeological monitors discovered them at 5.30 p.m.

Before serious construction of the Costco site began, the monitors searched the site for any aboriginal relics.

The police also stated on Monday that the human remains do not appear to be historical, implying that they are not more than 100 years old.

Police are currently working with the Shasta County Coroner’s Office to identify the remains, and officials from Chico State’s Anthropology Department have been requested to assist with the inquiry.

Redding Police Sgt. Jon Sheldon noted that the location is being treated like a crime scene as they try to find out more information.

“Out of an excess of caution, police personnel fenced off the area and are restricted public access comparable to a crime scene,” he told the Redding Record Searchlight.

“There were clearly human skeletal remains.” We have no idea what’s going on, so we’re taking extra precautions to keep the public out.” The intention, according to Public Works Director Chuck Aukland, is to continue with the project.

Other concerns have recently arisen in the project.

They’ve narrowed their focus to just two of the obstacles. The California Environmental Quality Act posed one barrier, while an initiative offered to the City Council for adoption posed another.

“If a city council moves on an initiative, it simply has no time to comply with the California Environmental Quality Act,” said Barry DeWalt, the city attorney for Redding.

“The California Environmental Quality Act was never intended to be a hurdle to direct democracy through the initiative process.

“As a result, the courts have ruled that if the project is approved by initiative, the California Environmental Quality Act will simply not apply,” and that is where we are now.

He further stated that he intends to attend a court meeting on December 20 to discuss these issues and difficulties.

The Redding Police Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

According to officials, there are yet no other details concerning the deceased. Anyone with information should get in touch with the. This is a condensed version of the information.