Police are investigating a possible link between the third knife robbery in three days.

After a near-identical business raid in a neighboring village, detectives investigating two knifepoint robberies in Runcorn are looking into whether the perpetrator has struck again.

The latest armed robbery took place yesterday at the One Stop Shop on Chester Road in Helsby, and it was the third in three days that a thug wearing a blue surgical facemask and carrying a knife made off with cash from a shop.

The incident at Helsby occurred shortly before 6 p.m. yesterday.

A guy barged into the store, threatening to unlock the till, and then escaped on foot.

The robber was described as being white, 6 feet tall, and dressed in a dark fleece, tracksuit bottoms, and a blue surgical facemask.

Detectives are keeping a “open mind” about the likelihood that the event is linked to two armed robberies that occurred in Runcorn over the weekend, one at the BP gas station on Thomas Jones Way at 11.45pm on Saturday and the other at the Spar in Palacefields at 6.40pm on Sunday.

The thief was described as a Caucasian male, roughly 6ft tall and slender, on both occasions in Runcorn.

The hoodlum who raided the gas station was dressed in black and wore a blue medical mask.

The thug was dressed in a hooded top, tracksuit bottoms, trainers, and a blue surgical face mask when the incident occurred in Palacefields.

“This incident has obviously left the store worker shaken and is likely to create worry in the local area,” said Detective Inspector Nick Henderson of Chester CID.

“Patrols have been increased, and I want to reassure locals that we are dedicated to doing everything possible to find the perpetrator and bring them to justice.

“As part of our investigation, police want to hear from anyone who was in the neighborhood at the time of the occurrence and believes they may have seen the criminal enter or exit the store,” says the statement.

“Anyone with any CCTV or dashcam material that may be pertinent to our investigation is also subject to our investigation.”

Anyone with information that could help the inquiry, no matter how insignificant, is asked to call Cheshire police on 101 and quote IML 1035693, or send details online at.