Police are investigating a Hazmat incident after a man traps his family in a house filled with bleach.

A domestic event involving dangerous substances resulted in multiple victims requiring medical care.

In the incident in Gloucester County, New Jersey, ten persons were hurt, including a few members of the emergency services. One of the victims is in critical condition.

The windows and doors of his parents’ home were allegedly sealed by a man, according to Deptford Township Police.

The guy is then suspected of pouring bleach and ammonia into the sinks and bathtub of the building in an attempt to hurt himself and his family.

At around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, police were dispatched to the 400 block of Dickinson Road in Deptford, following reports of an unconscious 21-year-old male.

According to ABC6 News, investigators say the man’s father discovered the suspect and called for help.

In critical condition, he was taken to a local hospital.

According to reports, police and paramedics began to have difficulties breathing and had to leave the scene of the incident.

Several first responders, including the suspect’s parents, sister, and boyfriend, were treated at the hospital, but all are expected to recover fully.

“I looked out the door and started smelling an atrocious smell,” a neighbor told ABC6 News.

“It smelled like sewer fumes or something chemical,” they said, “and it was stealing my breath away a little bit.”

“As always, we would like to thank Gloucester County EMS and the Hazmat team, as well as the Deptford Township Fire Department and Deptford Township OEM, for their assistance,” police said in a statement.

Deptford Township Police and the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, both of which are investigating the incident, have been approached for comment by this website.

Inhaling chloramine gas, which can be formed by mixing household cleaning chemicals, can cause injury and even death, depending on the amount of gas emitted and the time of exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC recorded a 20% increase in calls to poison control centers in the United States in early 2020 due to exposure to home cleaners, which they ascribed to the COVID-19 epidemic. Even yet, fatality from combining bleach and ammonia is extremely uncommon.

