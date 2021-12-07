Police are ‘increasingly concerned’ about a missing adolescent.

The location of a missing Southport teenager has police “increasingly concerned.”

Molly Dickson, who was last seen on Friday, December 3, has been reported missing by Merseyside Police.

The 16-year-old was last spotted in Southport on Longcliffe Drive.

Molly is a frequent visitor to the Liverpool and South Sefton districts.

She is described as a white female with dark brown shoulder length hair, standing 5ft 2in tall.

Molly was last spotted wearing a sandy colored hoodie, black leggings, a black coat, and black Balenciaga sneakers when she was last seen.

She might now be dressed in a green dress.

Molly’s whereabouts are becoming increasingly concerning to police, who have asked the public to report any sightings of her via their website, or any other information to @MerPolCC or 101.

