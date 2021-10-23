Police are ‘increasingly concerned’ about a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for ten days.

Ellis Clegg has been missing since around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13th, and was last seen the following morning in the Windmill Hill area of Runcorn.

Ellis is becoming a source of ‘growing concern,’ according to police.

The adolescent is described as white, roughly 5 feet 11 height, and of slim frame, with ties to the Liverpool and Manchester districts.

He has brown curly hair and was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black jogging shorts, and black flip-flops when he was last seen.

“Officers have been searching for Ellis since he was reported missing, but to no success, and we are becoming increasingly worried for his welfare,” said Inspector Shaun Pyke.

“I really urge anyone who believes they may have seen him since he vanished to come forward.”

“The same applies for anyone with information about his whereabouts, as well as any CCTV or dashcam footage of him taken after his last sighting on Thursday, October 14th.”

“He’s from Runcorn, and he was last seen in the town’s Windmill Hill area.”

“At this moment, we believe he is most likely in Runcorn, while he may have connections in the Liverpool and Manchester areas.”

“Please contact us if you or anybody you know has any information or footage that could assist us in locating Ellis.” We are genuinely concerned about his well-being.

“I’d also like to personally appeal to Ellis to contact us and inform us that you are safe and healthy.”

Anyone with information or video that could assist in the ongoing hunt for Ellis is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 and quote the reference number IML 1108035.